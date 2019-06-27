78°
Man accused of exposing himself while begging for money

Thursday, June 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a woman Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. the victim was walking in the 200 block of Laurel Street when a man approached her. Documents show the man was identified as Demyreon Robinson.

Police say when Robinson walked up to the victim, he was exposing himself in an attempt to "beg for money."  As the victim walked away Robinson allegedly followed her. At that point, the woman called police.

Robinson was arrested after he was seen walking in the area. He was charged with obscenity.

