Man accused of driving while intoxicated after allegedly driving in wrong lane, striking utility pole

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he allegedly drove in the wrong lane, sideswiped a vehicle and struck a utility pole on Sept. 20, the Central Police Department said.

Police said officers were dispatched to a traffic crash on Greenwell Springs Road near Frenchtown, where they learned a vehicle being driven by Toby Crais was driving southbound in a northbound lane before sideswiping a northbound vehicle. Crais' vehicle then crossed over the median, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Crais was found to be well over the legal limit and was arrested for reckless operation and first offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

