Man accused of disturbing Baton Rouge restaurant with fake bomb threat

BATON ROUGE - A man who walked into a Baton Rouge restaurant with a box that he claimed contained a bomb was arrested Monday.

According to arrest documents completed by a representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Leroy Barnes caused a disturbance at both Pizza Byronz and the nearby Bistro Byronz off Perkins Road, on Village Plaza Court.

Deputies say Barnes first walked into Pizza Byronz holding a box as he took a seat at the eatery's bar.

Barnes allegedly spoke to a man who was in the restaurant about the contents of the box, inviting the man to guess what was inside.

Arrest documents say when the man said he did not know, Barnes told the man the box contained a bomb and that if he took the lid off the box, the bomb would explode.

Disturbed, the man told Barnes to leave the establishment, authorities say.

According to the arrest document, Barnes left and walked next door to Bistro Byronz where he sat at the bar and began loudly cursing at female staff who passed him as they carried out their duties.

Deputies say that, once again, those within the establishment were disturbed by Barnes' behavior and called authorities.

Officials say when they arrived and checked the box that supposedly contained a bomb, no such bomb was found.

Barnes was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of communicating of false information of planned arson and disturbing the peace.