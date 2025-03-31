Man accused of dealing drugs out of Hammond apartment arrested on multiple warrants

HAMMOND — A man on probation for dealing narcotics was arrested Sunday and was in possession of a variety of drugs and a lot of cash, the Hammond Police Department said.

Kenyarie Guzman, 29, was arrested on Sunday after Hammond Police found drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash in Guzman's car and an apartment on Kay Lane.

Police said that officers seized three bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl, a prescription bottle with more than 200 pills, a glass jar with more than 15 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, empty plastic bags and a large amount of cash.

Police noted that Guzman was on probation for possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics at the time of his arrest.