Man accused of Christmas Eve robbery in Baton Rouge arrested after standoff

Editor's note: Law enforcement initially identified Smith as the suspect in a robbery involving a Popeye's restaurant. Police have since clarified his arrest Tuesday was related to a different robbery on Christmas Eve.

TORBERT - A Louisiana State Police task force accompanied deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office as they became entangled in a standoff with an alleged robber Tuesday morning.

Officials say a suspect named Torey Sanford had barricaded himself inside of a home along Manda Road in the community of Torbert and refused to come out.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Sanford was wanted in a Christmas Eve robbery during which he allegedly entered a home on Cyrus Avenue where a group of elderly people were playing cards and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators said he stole as much as $2,000 from the four victims.

One of the victims described the attacker as wearing a "pig mask" but told police she believed Sanford carried out the robbery. She said Sanford had been a friend but hadn't come around in over a year. She added that Sanford contacted a friend asking about the card game leading up to the crime.

Authorities were successful in eventually apprehending and arresting Sanford, shortly before 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.