Man accused of causing at least $75,000 of damage to T-Mobile tower off Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who they say caused at least $75,000 of damage to a T-Mobile tower off Old Hammond Highway, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Arrest documents say Paul Gregory, 53, broke into the tower early Friday morning to steal copper wires.

Deputies were alerted by a complainant that an alarm at the tower and that the tower went down. When officials got on scene, wires were cut with sections missing and wires were also cut out of panels. Multiple personal items were left at the scene, and deputies said Paul's fingerprints were on copper still left on the scene.

The stolen copper was valued at $2,000 but is unusable; the entire tower has to be replaced as a result. Officials didn't have an exact estimate for the cost of the damage, but told deputies it would be a minimum of $75,000.

Gregory was booked for unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure, theft, criminal damage to critical infrastructure and resisting an officer.