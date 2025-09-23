87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of causing at least $75,000 of damage to T-Mobile tower off Old Hammond Highway

1 hour 29 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 2:18 PM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who they say caused at least $75,000 of damage to a T-Mobile tower off Old Hammond Highway, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Arrest documents say Paul Gregory, 53, broke into the tower early Friday morning to steal copper wires.

Deputies were alerted by a complainant that an alarm at the tower and that the tower went down. When officials got on scene, wires were cut with sections missing and wires were also cut out of panels. Multiple personal items were left at the scene, and deputies said Paul's fingerprints were on copper still left on the scene.

The stolen copper was valued at $2,000 but is unusable; the entire tower has to be replaced as a result. Officials didn't have an exact estimate for the cost of the damage, but told deputies it would be a minimum of $75,000.

Trending News

Gregory was booked for unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure, theft, criminal damage to critical infrastructure and resisting an officer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days