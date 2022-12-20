48°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of breaking into home, battery turns himself in
UPDATE: Authorities with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Joseph Seymore turned himself in Wednesday evening.
Seymore was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
********
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are seeking a man in Ascension Parish accused of breaking into a residence, causing property damaging property, and harming someone.
On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced deputies were looking for Joseph Seymore in connection with the alleged crimes.
He is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, battery, and simple criminal damage to property. Further details were not made available.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Seymore's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Christmas toy giveaway held by Devin Page Jr.'s family to remember 3-year-old...
-
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge Fire captain who died while on...
-
BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back
-
Monday's Health Report
-
Multi-agency response to apprehend booze thieves turns into rescue mission as temps...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...
-
Scotlandville girls rout Episcopal 57-27