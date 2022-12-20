48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of breaking into home, battery turns himself in

3 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 January 03, 2019 4:40 AM January 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Authorities with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Joseph Seymore turned himself in Wednesday evening.

Seymore was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

********

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are seeking a man in Ascension Parish accused of breaking into a residence, causing property damaging property, and harming someone.  

On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced deputies were looking for Joseph Seymore in connection with the alleged crimes.

He is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, battery, and simple criminal damage to property. Further details were not made available.

Trending News

Anyone with information on Seymore's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days