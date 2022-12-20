Man accused of breaking into home, battery turns himself in

UPDATE: Authorities with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Joseph Seymore turned himself in Wednesday evening.

Seymore was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

********

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are seeking a man in Ascension Parish accused of breaking into a residence, causing property damaging property, and harming someone.

On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced deputies were looking for Joseph Seymore in connection with the alleged crimes.

He is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, battery, and simple criminal damage to property. Further details were not made available.

Anyone with information on Seymore's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.