Man accused of bombarding St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Facebook page with obscene media

Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Roy Sturgis

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A 28-year-old man from Breaux Bridge is behind bars Wednesday afternoon, accused of sending vulgar pictures and videos to the the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Facebook page, KATC reports.

Roy Sturgis has been identified as the suspect, with authorities saying it was last Friday night, around 10:30 p.m., when a series of sexually explicit private messages, videos, and photos were sent to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Facebook page.

"Although we encourage interaction from the public on our Facebook, please note that this type of communication will not be tolerated," a release states.

Detectives conducted an investigation and developed Sturgis as a suspect. 

He was arrested and booked into the parish jail with no bond set as of Wednesday at noon.

