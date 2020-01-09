Man accused of beating woman with wrench

Kentrell Williams

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they've arrested a man accused of harassing a woman and beating her with a wrench.

Police say the shocking incident occurred at a home on North 47th Street, which is off Gus Young Avenue, around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday morning.

A woman told police a man named Kentrell Williams, 22, was accompanied by two other unidentified individuals -a man and a woman- when he used a wrench to break two of her home's windows and loudly demanded that she, 'come outside.'

The woman claimed when she opened the door, Williams forced his way inside and used the wrench to hit her over and over again.

According to a police report, the woman had a three-inch laceration on her forehead and a smaller laceration on the top of her head.

Police say they apprehended Williams on North 45th Street and took him into custody.

Upon questioning him, Williams allegedly admitted to authorities that he'd used a wrench to break some of the home's windows, but he did not confess to beating the woman.

Williams was arrested on charges of home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, and simple criminal damage to property.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.