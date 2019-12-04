Man accused of battering girlfriend and threatening patrons of an LSU dining hall

Darrius D. York

BATON ROUGE – Officers with LSU Police say they were called to step in when a man and woman were seen fighting outside of LSU’s 459 Commons Dining Hall.

According to a police report, 25-year-old Darrius York was seen physically abusing his girlfriend during this disagreement.

Though police didn’t see York when they got to the scene, his girlfriend later told them that she and York had been in her car, arguing about his access to her vehicle. She said he choked and hit her and that, at some point during their disagreement, she noticed he had a gun.

Police say the woman’s injuries matched her story and additional proof of York's alleged abuse was provided when witnesses gave police video footage of York beating his girlfriend.

Shortly after stopping at the dining hall and failing to see any sign of York, Police were called again.

This time, a complainant said York was inside of the 459 Dining Hall, threatening patrons.

Officials say when they followed up on the call, York spotted them and fled the scene, speeding off in a vehicle.

Though Police tried to pull York over, they say he continued to accelerate and led them on a chaotic chase that ended on I-10 east on College Drive.

At various points during the chase, police say York traveled against the flow of traffic and failed to obey traffic control devices.

Some time after the chase, Police say they spoke with York’s girlfriend and she shed more light on what happened during their fight.

She alleges that while York was abusing her in the car, she managed to escape. She says she ran out of the vehicle, ducked into the 459 Dining Hall and hid in the back kitchen.

She claimed York followed her inside, approached the hall’s manager and spoke to him in a threatening tone, saying if his girlfriend didn’t come out he would “make everyone leave.”

The manager told police he was frightened and felt obligated to call authorities for assistance.

When officers caught up with York, the 25-year-old was arrested on charges that included domestic abuse, aggravated flight from an officer, terrorizing and theft of a firearm.



