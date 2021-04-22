Man accused of attempted kidnapping apprehended in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH - One arrest was made a day after Iberia Parish authorities were called to the scene of an alleged attempted kidnapping on Tuesday, according to KATC.

It was around 8 p.m. when a man who the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Ofice (IPSO) identified as Joshua Boutte tried to leave a location in the 700 block of Lake Dauterive Road with a juvenile.

Deputies were told that Boutte was stopped by a third person who fought him off, and wrested the child away from him.

IPSO says at this point, Boutte pulled out a gun, but the third person continued to put up a fight and grabbed the gun from him.

Left without a weapon, Boutte is said to have fled the scene.

When deputies with IPSO arrived, they discovered that the gun Boutte was using was reported as stolen.

They combed the area for Boutte, and were able to apprehend him Wednesday morning around 10 a.m.

KATC says the car he was traveling in was spotted near Highway 90 and Highway 14 by an IPSO Patrol Deputy.

Boutte was taken into custody and while authorities attempted to book him into Parish Prison, he reportedly tried to escape.

The attempt was quickly thwarted, and Boutte was booked into Iberia Parish Jail on charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal Possession of a firearm, simple battery, and simple escape.

His bond has been set at $242,500.