Man accused of attacking comedian Andy Dick in New Orleans arrested
NEW ORLEANS - The man accused of punching comedian and musician Andy Dick outside a club in New Orleans over the weekend has been arrested.
Nola.com reports that 46-year-old David Hale was charged with second-degree battery and simple battery.
Dick was standing outside One Eye Jacks on Toulouse Street after a performance Saturday when he was attacked. Surveillance video from the scene showed a man step from behind a woman on the sidewalk and punch Dick.
Dick said he was "knocked out 100 percent for 15 minutes." He was taken to a local hospital and received treatment for brain bleeding.
Representatives said they don't know why the attack happened and say it was unprovoked.
