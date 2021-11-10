Man accused of assaulting woman, setting apartment on fire

Anthony M. Washington

BATON ROUGE - An arrest has been made in connection with an arson fire that was set last Thursday (November 4) in the 1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRPD).

BRFD Investigators said they were dispatched to the North Ardenwood Drive apartment in regards to a building fire.

But upon their arrival, they realized the situation also involved an alleged domestic incident, as 50-year-old Anthony M. Washington had allegedly physically assaulted a woman before intentionally setting the apartment on fire.

In a written statement, fire officials said the woman's five-year-old son called 911; after the boy made the call, the woman and the little boy allegedly locked themselves in a room for protection.

The woman said she heard Washington leave and shortly thereafter, the apartment's smoke detector went off.

According to the affidavit, the woman left the room she'd been hiding in and saw that her son's bed had been set on fire.

Washington was arrested Tuesday morning on a slew of charges that included aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.