Man accused of a shooting at Denham Springs bar; another accused of interfering with investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish deputies arrested two people after a shooting outside a Denham Springs bar on Thursday night.

Deputies said that, around 11:30 p.m., there was a fight between patrons at Good Times Bar. A deputy was in the area and heard gunshots when he saw the suspected shooter, later identified as 31-year-old Timothy Parks, running to a nearby wooded area.

Parks was arrested on aggravated assault, aggravated damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. Parks is being held on a $100,500 bond.

No one was hurt, but it was later learned that a vehicle was struck by Parks' gunfire.

Another man, 18-year-old Cayden Lasyone, was arrested on charges of interfering with an investigation and resisting arrest.