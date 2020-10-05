59°
Man accused in two deadly shootings returned to Louisiana

Monday, October 05 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Stanley R. Goldsby Jr

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A northwest Louisiana man suspected in two deadly shootings has returned to the state after his arrest in Missouri.

Stanley Goldsby, 33, is charged with with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder in the deaths of two men Sept. 28 in Shreveport.

Police say Goldsby shot 25-year-old Ladarrien Taylor and 23-year-old Denzel Taylor. Both died at a hospital after being shot in the upper body. KTBS-TV reports Goldsby went to a house and argued with one of the Taylors before shooting both.

Charges are expected to be upgraded against Goldsby. He is jailed with bail set at $350,000. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Goldsby was arrested last week near Belton, Missouri after a sheriff’s deputy pulled him over for a traffic stop and discovered he was wanted in Louisiana. He was extradited back to Shreveport.

