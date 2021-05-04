Latest Weather Blog
Man accused in hospital computer hack wages hunger strike
Trending News
BOSTON - A Massachusetts man who acknowledges launching a computer network attack against Boston Children's Hospital is unapologetic and now waging a hunger strike in prison as he awaits trial.
Martin Gottesfeld says he will continue his three-week-old fast until the presidential candidates pledge to protect institutionalized children from abuse. He says he also wants overzealous federal prosecutors to halt "political prosecutions" of people accused of crimes he considers harmless.
Gottesfeld's arraignment is set for Wednesday on charges of conspiracy and intentionally causing damage to protected computers in the 2014 hack on the hospital and a related attack on a residential treatment facility.
He says he launched the attacks to protest the treatment of a Connecticut teenager who was at the center of a custody fight between Massachusetts and her parents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Students and staff at Catholic High mourn the loss of a popular...
-
Baby dies after double murder suspect from EBR shot dead by police...
-
Pfizer shot likely to soon be available to younger teens
-
Sunday Journal: One on one with Tom Galligan
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76