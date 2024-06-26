Man accused in death of Loranger woman, her daughter transferred to Louisiana jail

POINTE À LA HACHE — The man accused of killing a Loranger woman and her 4-year-old daughter was extradited to Louisiana on Wednesday.

Daniel Callihan, 36, was listed as in custody at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center. The inmate list in the jail misspelled his name as Callahan.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Callihan is in federal custody because he is being prosecuted in New Orleans federal court. Plaquemines Parish Detention is one of three jails that hold inmates for New Orleans federal court.

Callihan was indicted in Tangipahoa Parish on Thursday. Callihan faces two counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of aggravated kidnapping of a child and second-degree kidnapping; an accomplice, 32-year-old Cox, was indicted on one count each of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping of a child and second-degree kidnapping.

Callihan is accused of killing Callie Brunett in her Loranger home, while both Cox and Callihan are accused in the killing of 4-year-old Erin Brunett, whose body was found in Jackson, Mississippi. Prosecutors would say where they believe Erin Brunett was killed.

First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or execution, if prosecutors choose to go that route and a jury and a judge agree. Aggravated kidnapping of a child also carries a mandatory life sentence.

Callihan is accused of killing Callie Brunett, 35, in her home and stealing her car and her two daughters Erin and Jalie Brunett, 6, and taking off with Cox. Erin was found dead in Mississippi but prosecutors Thursday would not say where she may have died. Jalie was injured and taken to the hospital. She was released on June 14 and returned to Tangipahoa Parish with her grandparents.

Both Callihan and Cox were arrested in Mississippi and face capital murder and sexual battery accusations in Jackson. Prosecutors there have not said whether they would seek their execution but Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said last week it would be an appropriate penalty.