Man abducts former girlfriend and tortures her for 5 hours, according to police

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man on Wednesday for kidnapping and tormenting his on-and-off-again girlfriend.

On the morning of January 11, 2019, Tevin Howard, 28, sent his ex-girlfriend threatening messages via text and social media. She responded and told Howard that she did not want to see him and to stop texting her.

Later that day around 11 p.m. the female was smoking outside on her apartment complex's parking lot when Howard appeared and forced her inside his van.

Howard drove the victim to the opposite side of the apartment complex and parked. According to reports, Howard held her captive where he strangled her and threatened to burn her face, so "nobody else will want her." Held against her will for five hours Howard slapped and punched his ex-girlfriend multiple times, giving her a black eye.

When Howard released the victim he threatened to kill her if she did not agree to get back together with him.

Tevin texted the victim later and apologized for giving her a black eye. In one of the messages, Howard accused the victim of "playing with his heart."

The two have been in an on-and-off-again relationship since 2014.