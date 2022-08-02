Man abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash; police looking for hit-and-run driver

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who was driving a stolen truck when he got into a crash that killed a woman Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the unidentified man jumped out of the truck and ran after he collided with the SUV on N Street, just west of N Foster Drive, around 10 a.m. Monday.

Police said 54-year-old Dedra Marshall was a passenger in the SUV and later died in the hospital from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Police later learned the truck driven by the suspect, a 2012 Chevrolet pickup, had been reported stolen in Gonzales. The department noted the man made no effort to help anyone in the other vehicle before he ran off.

BRPD released surveillance images Tuesday showing the suspect.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity should call police at (225) 389-2000.