Man, 90, killed in crash on Jefferson Highway Sunday

Monday, September 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say an elderly man died while trying to turn onto Jefferson Highway over the weekend. 

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday as Daniel Kovalchuk, 90, was trying to turn onto the highway from Parkview Church Road. Police say Kovalchuk was turning left onto the roadway when he was hit by another vehicle traveling westbound on Jefferson.

Kovalchuk was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

