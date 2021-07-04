79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man, 69, killed by barrage of gunfire while inside his home

28 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, July 04 2021 Jul 4, 2021 July 04, 2021 8:30 PM July 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - A drive-by shooting left a man dead early Sunday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office found 69-year-old Harry Hughes dead in his home on North 11th Street. Investigators believe several shots were fired into the home from the street.

Deputies said Hughes had multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors told deputies they thought they heard fireworks going off around 3:30 Sunday morning. 

The sheriff's office has not identified any suspects or potential motives in the killing at this time. 

