Man, 69, killed by barrage of gunfire while inside his home

PONCHATOULA - A drive-by shooting left a man dead early Sunday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office found 69-year-old Harry Hughes dead in his home on North 11th Street. Investigators believe several shots were fired into the home from the street.

Deputies said Hughes had multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors told deputies they thought they heard fireworks going off around 3:30 Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office has not identified any suspects or potential motives in the killing at this time.