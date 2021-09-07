Man, 68, dies after falling from roof during storm clean-up; 15 deaths now tied to Ida in La.

Louisiana reported two more deaths Tuesday attributed to Hurricane Ida, both of them reported in St. Tammany Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, one of the victims was a 68-year-old man who fell from a roof while repairing damage caused by the storm. A 71-year-old man was also said to have died from a lack of O2 during an extended outage.

The state says 15 people have now died in Louisiana as a result of the storm.