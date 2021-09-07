84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 68, dies after falling from roof during storm clean-up; 15 deaths now tied to Ida in La.
Louisiana reported two more deaths Tuesday attributed to Hurricane Ida, both of them reported in St. Tammany Parish.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, one of the victims was a 68-year-old man who fell from a roof while repairing damage caused by the storm. A 71-year-old man was also said to have died from a lack of O2 during an extended outage.
Trending News
The state says 15 people have now died in Louisiana as a result of the storm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man found shot to death outside his apartment near O'Neal Lane
-
Power restoration continues Tuesday, local residents welcome energy crews from out-of-state
-
Deputies arrest mother of toddler who drowned in apartment complex's pool
-
News 2 Geaux: Federal officials continue to offer hurricane assistance
-
News 2 Geaux: Schools reopening after Ida