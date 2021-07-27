92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man, 62, dead after crashing into guard rail along I-110

28 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, July 27 2021 Jul 27, 2021 July 27, 2021 1:16 PM July 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed Monday night after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a guard rail on I-110.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on I-110 within the city. According to police, 62-year-old Jerry Thomas was driving northeast on the interstate when he lost control of his SUV and hit the protective railing along the roadway. 

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Trending News

The crash is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days