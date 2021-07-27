Man, 62, dead after crashing into guard rail along I-110

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed Monday night after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a guard rail on I-110.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on I-110 within the city. According to police, 62-year-old Jerry Thomas was driving northeast on the interstate when he lost control of his SUV and hit the protective railing along the roadway.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.