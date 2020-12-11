72°
Man, 61, dead after wreck on Florida Boulevard Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a crash on Florida Boulevard Friday morning.
The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Florida near S Flannery Road. The roadway was briefly shut down as police responded to the crash.
BRPD confirmed later Friday afternoon that Donnie Ray Bradley, 61, was killed in the collision. Police believe Bradley crashed his pick-up into the rear of a Peterbilt semi-truck that was pulling a u-turn.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
The crash is still under investigation.
