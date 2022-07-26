83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man, 60, beaten to death outside seafood store on Plank Road

6 hours 29 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, July 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Gibson family

BATON ROUGE - A man has died in the hospital weeks after he was beaten outside a business on Plank Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday that Albert Gibson, 60, was involved in a fight with an unknown person around 7 p.m. on July 8. He was found gravely beaten outside Tony's Seafood on Plank Road, according to police.

Gibson was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries weeks later, on July 23.

Police report this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding the beating is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

