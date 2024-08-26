84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man, 5-year-old girl die in St. Gabriel wreck

2 hours 39 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, August 26 2024 Aug 26, 2024 August 26, 2024 5:33 PM August 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

ST. GABRIEL - A man and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a single-car wreck along Highway 30 on Monday afternoon.

St. Gabriel Police Department said the wreck happened just before 4 p.m. in front of MSA East Academy near Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive.

Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Zachary, died at the scene. The passenger, a 5-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital where she passed away.

The girl was a student at East Iberville Elementary School. School staff says there will be grief counselors on campus Tuesday.

Trending News

Police did not release details about the wreck. Names of the deceased were not available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days