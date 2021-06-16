Man, 45, allegedly tried to meet 10-year-old girl for sex

HARAHAN - A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly sending illicit pictures of a child to an undercover agent.

The F.B.I. and State Police opened an investigation March 17 into 45-year-old Robert Oster of Jefferson Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Oster attempted to contact an undercover agent posing as a 10-year-old girl over social media to arrange a sexual encounter.

Agents said Oster sent multiple illegal images of children and sexually explicit messages to the fake account.

Oster was booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile and distribution of child pornography under the age of 13.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.