Man, 28, gets 60 years for fatal shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 28-year-old north Louisiana man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a shooting that killed a 25-year-old.

LeDarron Demarion Carter was sentenced Thursday for manslaughter of Deverous D. Holden, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

The crime usually carries a maximum 40-year sentence. But because it was Carter’s second felony conviction, the maximum is longer and he must serve it without probation or suspension of sentence, prosecutors said.

Holden was killed on June 12, 2019. A jury convicted Carter Sept. 24. He was sentenced by state District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.