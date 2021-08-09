90°
Man, 27, arrested after trying to arrange sex with 15-year-old girl

Monday, August 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested after sending sexually explicit messages to a detective, whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the deputy was undercover on social media, posing as a minor.

The detective was contacted by 27-year-old Maverick Arnold, who arranged a meeting for sex and sent a sexually explicit picture of himself to the account.

Arnold was booked on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

