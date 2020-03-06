Man, 25, found shot to death off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say a man was shot and killed off Highland Road, Thursday night.

Police say 25-year-old Ahmed Muhammad was killed around 10:19 p.m. within the 400 block of West Johnston Street, just off Highland Road.

He was found shot to death in a vacant lot.

At this time police have not released information related to suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.