Man, 25, found shot to death off Highland Road

9 hours 18 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 9:28 AM March 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say a man was shot and killed off Highland Road, Thursday night. 

Police say 25-year-old Ahmed Muhammad was killed around 10:19 p.m. within the 400 block of West Johnston Street, just off Highland Road.

He was found shot to death in a vacant lot. 

At this time police have not released information related to suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

