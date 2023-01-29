Man, 20, struck by multiple vehicles, killed while crossing Airline Highway Saturday evening

BATON ROUGE - A man was struck by two vehicles and killed while he was crossing Airline Highway Saturday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 8:16 p.m. on Airline Highway near I-12. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Patrick Patterson.

Officers said Patterson was crossing Airline when he was hit by an oncoming pickup truck and a car. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

No more information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.