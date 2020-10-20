Mall of Louisiana's new 'Blue Zoo' aquarium to open in April 2021

According to The Advocate, the Blue Zoo aquarium in the Mall of Louisiana has an April 1 opening date.

The new aquarium is set to employ a total of 40 to 60 individuals and offer visitors an adventure through its aquarium, which features up to 38 exhibits of animals such as sharks, jellyfish, stingrays, seahorses, and toucans.

The new attraction will on the Mall's first floor, near Dillard’s, in a 16,000-square-foot space that was previously occupied by Hollister Co., Gameware, and Nawlins Sports.

Guests will be able to buy a day pass to Blue Zoo for about $16 for adults and $13 for children, which will allow them to visit the aquarium, eat lunch, shop, then duck back in to look at the exhibits before heading home.

One-year family passes, which allow for unlimited visits, will also be offered for $199.

Blue Zoo also has locations in the states of Washington and Oklahoma.

