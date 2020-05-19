Mall of Louisiana reopens Tuesday with limited stores

BATON ROUGE - After being closed for over two months due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, The Mall of Louisiana is reopening to the public.

Doors will open Tuesday, May 19 at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

That said, shoppers will notice that mall officials have taken measures to keep their shopping experiences as safe as possible.

Touch-free hand-sanitizing stations have been set up at various locations in the building and workers will be on hand to oversee frequent and intense cleanings throughout the mall.

There will also be signs that help shoppers maintain physical distance from others.

In addition to these safety measures, the food court seating area will remain closed.

Food court tenants that choose to reopen will be available for carryout only.

The following amenities will be unavailable until further notice: valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels. For a more detailed list of security measures, visit the mall's Safety Page.

Shoppers may also want to browse the mall's list of open stores and curbside pickup options.

The mall will remain open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.