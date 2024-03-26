Mall of Louisiana re-opened after reports of fire, no flames found

BATON ROUGE - The Mall of Louisiana was evacuated for reports of a fire and then shortly re-opened Monday afternoon when no flames were found.

St. George firefighters responded to the mall, just off of Bluebonnet Boulevard, shortly before 4:30 p.m. due to a reported fire. Shoppers were evacuated because of a light haze, resembling smoke. By 5 p.m., the evacuation was canceled and the mall was re-opened.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the haze, but said there was no fire.

This is a developing story.