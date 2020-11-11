Latest Weather Blog
Mall of La., Perkins Rowe will have contactless visits with Santa this holiday season
BATON ROUGE - Families will still be able to get photos with Santa Claus at local shopping centers this year, though things will look a bit different.
The Mall of Louisiana and Perkins Rowe have announced plans to have visits with Santa in the coming weeks. Both shopping centers described the photos as being "contactless" this year.
The Mall of Louisiana suggests that masks may be required for visitors and Santa depending on the current state order at the time of your visit. Perkins Rowe says it will have a plexiglass barrier between Santa and families to protect everyone's health, and masks are mandatory while waiting in line.
You can find hours for Santa Claus at each location below.
Mall of Louisiana
- Nov. 27 to Dec. 23: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Monday - Saturday), 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Sunday)
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Perkins Rowe
- Dec. 4 to Dec. 24
