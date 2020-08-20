90°
Latest Weather Blog
Malcolm Jenkins talks about talented Saints secondary; Watch full interview here
METAIRIE- Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins met with the media on Thursday after the team's third padded practice of training camp.
He previewed the upcoming season, talked about his work towards social change and his impression on his new teammates Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore.
Watch the full interview above.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman jumps out of 2nd story window to escape deadly shooting
-
Half of SEC schools have announced plans to limit stadium capacity
-
Louisiana's film industry slowing picking up after being shuttered by COVID-19
-
LSU Footballl Practice Video: Day 3
-
Regions Bank thanks health care professionals with $10,000 donation
Sports Video
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here
-
LSU Footballl Practice Video: Day 3