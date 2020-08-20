90°
Malcolm Jenkins talks about talented Saints secondary; Watch full interview here

By: Reggie Chatman

METAIRIE- Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins met with the media on Thursday after the team's third padded practice of training camp.

He previewed the upcoming season, talked about his work towards social change and his impression on his new teammates Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore.

