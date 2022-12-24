28°
Maker of fearsome animal robots slowly emerges from stealth

4 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 10:00 AM June 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AP

BOSTON (AP) - A robotics company that made its animal-like walking machines famous on YouTube is emerging from a quarter-century of stealth.

Former employees of Boston Dynamics told The Associated Press that the secretive Massachusetts company has long acted more like a research lab than a business. But there are signs that's changing now that it's no longer funded by U.S. defense grants.

Boston Dynamics founder and CEO Marc Raibert says mass production of the dog-like SpotMini will begin next year. It's the company's first commercial robot since its founding in 1992.

It will be marketed as a camera-equipped security guard. Raibert played down fears that the company's scary-looking robots could one day be used to kill.

Google bought the firm in 2013, then sold it to Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank in February.

