Latest Weather Blog
Maker of fearsome animal robots slowly emerges from stealth
BOSTON (AP) - A robotics company that made its animal-like walking machines famous on YouTube is emerging from a quarter-century of stealth.
Killers or everyday assistants? Secretive @BostonDynamics makes robots that run, climb stairs and open doors, but it hasn’t said what they’ll be used for. @mattoyeah gets exclusive details: https://t.co/M4ep757wbq pic.twitter.com/NRAYnUXXlm— AP Business News (@APBusiness) June 5, 2018
Former employees of Boston Dynamics told The Associated Press that the secretive Massachusetts company has long acted more like a research lab than a business. But there are signs that's changing now that it's no longer funded by U.S. defense grants.
Boston Dynamics founder and CEO Marc Raibert says mass production of the dog-like SpotMini will begin next year. It's the company's first commercial robot since its founding in 1992.
It will be marketed as a camera-equipped security guard. Raibert played down fears that the company's scary-looking robots could one day be used to kill.
Trending News
Google bought the firm in 2013, then sold it to Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank in February.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
-
Child found in freezing water on Christmas Eve; wandered away from parent...
-
Roux the orangutan celebrates 1st birthday at Audubon Zoo this Christmas Eve
-
The Spirit of Christmas - Celebrating Sylvia's Toys volunteers and all their...
-
Thousands without power Friday night despite ruthless winter weather; Entergy blames equipment...