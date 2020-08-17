'Majority' of season ticket holders opting out of LSU's 2020 season, athletics department says

BATON ROUGE - A university spokesperson says most of LSU football's season ticket holders have opted to rollover their purchase to 2021.

According to an LSU Athletics spokesperson, the "vast majority" of fans have opted to roll their season ticket purchase over to next season rather than keeping their 2020 tickets or requesting a refund.

The department sent an email to ticket holders last month offering both options. The university asked fans to submit their decision by Friday, Aug. 14.

You can read more on LSU's 2020 ticket policy here.