Major wreck partially shuts down LA 621 in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE - A crash on a major highway in Ascension Parish caused major delays Thursday.

The wreck was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on LA 621 at LA 73. The eastbound lane of the highway was closed after a vehicle reportedly flipped multiple times.

The roadway has since reopened.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.