Major street project to begin in New Orleans' French Quarter

1 hour 18 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, March 15 2021 Mar 15, 2021 March 15, 2021 7:12 AM March 15, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
A generic image of a section of New Orleans' French Quarter.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some residents in New Orleans’ French Quarter can expect noise and shaking as the city embarks on a major street project.

The project is set to begin Monday, when crews will start digging up part of Conti Street, between Royal on Bourbon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The $4.3 million project will involve cutting out the street and replacing underground water, sewer and gas pipes and rebuilding the block.

The stretch will be closed to vehicles, but city officials said businesses will remain accessible throughout the eight-month project.

