Major power outages in Tangipahoa Parish

Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Government Facebook page

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Tropical storm Olga's impact on Tangipahoa Parish has been significant, leading to numerous road closures and power outages affecting over 16,000 homes.

On Saturday morning, parish officials took to Facebook to warn residents, 'many roads have powerlines entangled' and that, 'it may take a little time for Entergy and TPG to complete those.'

At one point during the storm, the city of Hammond withstood wind gusts of just over 50 mph.

Though rain and winds have since diminished, officials continue to urge parish residents to remain cautious and be aware of road closures.