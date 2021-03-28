Major milestone, everyone 16 years and older eligible for vaccine starting Monday

BATON ROUGE – Starting Monday, those 16 years and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor, announced the expansion Wednesday, expressing how this milestone comes sooner than expected thanks to an increase in vaccine supply.

“We’re going to have enough doses for everyone who wants one. What we need to do is make sure everyone wants one,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Not all of the vaccines are made for the youngest eligible, though.

“Only Pfizer is approved for ages 16 and 17,” said Edwards. “Eighteen and above is approved by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.”

Most pharmacies like Bocage Pharmacy Centre only have the Moderna vaccines in stock right now. Dr. Jarred Binney says he’s excited to administer the vaccine to those 18 years old since the waiting list has significantly gone down. Last month nearly 1,000 people were on the list, this week there were only 360.

“When people called or emailed they would have to wait 6 to 8 weeks to get in. Now, it’s pretty much within a couple of days,” said Binney.

For those looking for the Pfizer vaccine, Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner all have the shots.

An appointment is required to get the vaccine.