Major Louisiana airports no longer require masks

Following a federal ruling Monday that voided the national mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and the Louis Armstrong International Airport have lifted their mask requirements.

Read the BRMA's statement below.

Effectively immediately, face masks are now optional at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. As a result of the recent court ruling and withdrawal of the TSA mask mandate, employees, passengers, and guests at BTR are no longer required to wear face masks. Masks may still be required by individual airlines and at destination airports. As such, it is recommended that passengers carry a mask with them while traveling.

Read the LAIA's statement below.

As a result of the recent court ruling and withdrawal of the TSA mask mandate, face masks are now optional at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, effectively immediately. Employees, passengers and guests at MSY are no longer required to wear face masks.