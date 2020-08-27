Major Hurricane Laura continues to churn inland

Just before 1am on Thursday morning, Hurricane Laura came inland near Cameron, Louisiana with 150mph maximum sustained winds. Catastrophic storm surge and wind will rake southwest Louisiana overnight. Further east in the WBRZ Weather and Baton Rouge area, there is a chance of downpours, isolated tornadoes, and even tropical storm force winds (39mph+ for at least one minute).

TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area except ST. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Amite and Pike Counties until 8am Thursday. Tropical rain bands may produce brief, tornadoes. The cells will be moving very quickly so if a warning is issued, please immediately take shelter in a low-level, interior room away from windows.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area through Thursday evening. Tropical rain bands will be able to produce heavy downpours and isolated street and poor drainage flooding. Use caution on the roads and never drive over water-covered streets.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS are posted for Pointe Coupee, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, St. Mary and Assumption Parishes. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

STORM SURGE WARNINGS are posted for the Louisiana Coast from the Texas border to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Surge could reach 15 to 20 feet from Johnson Bayou to Rockerfeller Wildlife Refuge and Calcasieu Lake, 8 to 12 feet from Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay, 4 to 7 feet from Morgan City east to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.





The Next 24 Hours: Into Thursday morning, tropical rain showers will increase, especially south and west of Baton Rouge. Isolated tornadoes will remain a threat. On Thursday, feeder bands associated with weakening Hurricane Laura could cause downpours, and potentially areas of flooding. Wind could gust over 40mph at times, especially west of the Amite River. This could create some spotty power outages. Have a way to receive warning information in the event a flash flood or tornado warning is issued for your area. You can get warnings from our app on your Apple or Android device. (Click links to download). Rain will begin to taper overnight.

After That: Even when Laura weakens and moves well north and east of the local area, plenty of tropical moisture will be left behind. Therefore, scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will bubble up in the daytime warming on Friday. Weather should transition back to a typical August pattern over the weekend.

