88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wax Road back open after gas leak temporarily shuts down highway in Central

1 hour 36 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, July 11 2023 Jul 11, 2023 July 11, 2023 4:57 PM July 11, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A portion of Wax Road was closed Tuesday as emergency responders try to address a "major gas leak."

The City of Central announced Tuesday that the highway was shut down near West Brookside Drive and Willowbrook Drive around 5 p.m. The leak was under control and the roadway was back open by 5:45. 

Trending News

No information about what caused the leak has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days