Major crash reported on I-10 westbound at the Ramah exit
DOTD reports that I-10 West is closed at LA 3000 (Ramah) due to an accident; we do see vehicles using the shoulder to drive around it slowly. Congestion has reached LA 77 (Grosse Tete). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
BAD 18 WHEELER CRASH- I-10 West is closed at Ramah. Congestion has reached Grosse Tete. EB rubbernecking delays for five miles. pic.twitter.com/G5RwAKFgYb— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) September 16, 2021
