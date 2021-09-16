82°
Major crash reported on I-10 westbound at the Ramah exit

23 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, September 16 2021 Sep 16, 2021 September 16, 2021 10:51 AM September 16, 2021 in News
DOTD reports that I-10 West is closed at LA 3000 (Ramah) due to an accident; we do see vehicles using the shoulder to drive around it slowly. Congestion has reached LA 77 (Grosse Tete). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.  

