83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Major crash blocking US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish

1 hour 13 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 5:36 PM June 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA - Officials say a serious crash is blocking both directions of Highway 190 in Pointe Coupee Monday.

The crash was reported before 5:30 p.m. on US 190 between Livonia and Erwinville. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office could offer few details at this time but confirmed multiple injuries.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days