Major crash blocking US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish
LIVONIA - Officials say a serious crash is blocking both directions of Highway 190 in Pointe Coupee Monday.
The crash was reported before 5:30 p.m. on US 190 between Livonia and Erwinville. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office could offer few details at this time but confirmed multiple injuries.
HAPPENING NOW: Major accident with injuries on US 190 between Livonia & Erwinville. The road is blocked in all directions; Use an alt. route. pic.twitter.com/cb2bnIVxIp— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) June 24, 2019
This is a developing story.
