Major coronavirus outbreak doubles at state-run war veterans home

JACKSON - One week after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed a major coronavirus outbreak at the War Veteran's Home, the situation appears to be getting worse with the number of veterans infected doubling. Eight of them have died.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, there were 67 veterans with positive tests, 32 employees with positive tests and eight veterans that have died.

Exactly one week ago, there were 33 residents, 22 employees and three deaths.

The Louisiana Department of Veterans' Affairs said it follows all state and federal guidelines with the coronavirus.

"We do everything we can to keep our employees on one wing and leaving and entering on that wing and making sure that people wear the appropriate PPE protocol," Julie Baxter Payer with the LDVA said.

Each week, family members are being filled in and updated on the numbers.

"We know that families are most interested in their loved ones, but we want them to have the context," Payer said.

Right now, East Feliciana is considered a hot spot in Louisiana for the coronavirus. Payer said as they continue to follow the best guidance, they know things have not been easy for the grieving families.

"What I can say to the families that are hurting is we pray for you every single day," Payer said. "We follow the highest medical protocol we can. We do not have a cure for COVID-19 right now. We wish we did. But we are working to the very highest protocol rigorously from headquarters."

The facility remained virus-free from the start of the pandemic until three weeks ago, when the first positive case arrived.