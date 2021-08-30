Major Baton Rouge hospitals open Monday, several clinics closed

BATON ROUGE - Most major medical centers in the WBRZ viewing area returned to normal operation Monday.

Baton Rouge General said its campuses at Bluebonnet, Mid City and Ascension were fully operational. However, the health system said most of its clinics would be closed until Tuesday, and a handful of locations will remain closed until power is restored.

Those clinics expected to stay closed past Tuesday include:

-Imaging clinics on Dijon and O’Neal

-Baton Rouge General Physicians (BRGP) - Primary Care Group

-BRGP-O’Neal

-BRGP-Denham Springs

-BRGP-Livingston

Our Lady of the Lake said moth of its major medical centers were open Tuesday, but all of its clinics in the Baton Rouge region are still closed.

Baton Rouge Region

Across the region, communication is our greatest issue at this time. With AT&T’s major disruption, communicating with physicians, team members and others outside of our facilities is extremely difficult.

-All clinics remain closed at this time.

-Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Louisiana’s largest hospital, is fully operational and on regular power. Our teams are communicating with state officials in preparation of receiving patients from hospitals in southeast Louisiana, if necessary.



-Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is on regular power and fully operational.



-Our Lady of the Lake Ascension is on generator power and suffered roof damage on its outpatient surgery center with water damage in the building. Patient care was not impacted and the hospital is fully operational.



-Our Lady of the Lake Assumption is operating on generator power and has received significant damage to its adjacent medical office building. The hospital and its emergency room remain open and evacuation is not being considered at this time.



-North Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish Freestanding Emergency Rooms are both operating on generator power. Neither facility reports physical damage. Both remain open and fully operational.

Updates for OLOL's other regions can be found below.

Bogalusa Region

Our Lady of the Angels is fully operational and on regular power. Minor damage was reported to the facility and patient care was not impacted. All clinics remain closed.

Acadiana Region

Our Lady of Lourdes is coordinating with the state to potentially receive evacuated pediatric patients to its Women’s and Children’s campus. They have reported available capacity to receive patients, however no further details are available at this time.

North Louisiana Region

St. Francis Medical Center is experiencing increased emergency room volume as a result of evacuated residents from southeast Louisiana who left in advance of Hurricane Ida. SFMC teams are helping to support the medical needs including diabetes and dialysis care as more evacuees arrive.

Jackson, Mississippi Region

St. Dominic Hospital continues to experience lingering effects from Ida. No damage has been reported and all facilities are operational. St. Dominic’s is supporting the local community as it receives an influx of evacuated residents from southeast Louisiana, especially those with special needs and aiding local medical shelters.